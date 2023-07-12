CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new industry could be coming to Clearfield County that would bring jobs and help revitalize the area.

At their regularly scheduled meeting, commissioners approved to make a grant application for a feasibility study to construct a green energy/smart industrial park in the county. The industrial park would be constructed by Clearfield County Smart Park LLC.

A feasibility study is a detailed analysis that takes into account all major aspects of a proposed project in order to determine the likelihood of its success.

When looking at green energy this can include the use of natural resources such as sunlight, wind or water to generate energy. When looking at an industrial park this can be a combination of different manufacturing and industrial businesses.

In Clearfield County, the idea would be to bring in the new green energy/ smart industrial park to keep jobs in the area.

“Everything is going on in this country right now with the move to non-fossil fuels, and alternative energy, we have an unbelievable opportunity,” Former Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development Alan Walker said. “A lot of it is because of our location.”

Being in Central Pennsylvania, Walker referred to the accessible transportation through railway, water, and three federal highways across Clearfield County. Walker also stressed the importance of doing something soon to not lose the county’s workforce.

Walker said he has been in negotiations with two Korean battery manufacturers using a new type of technology that’s not the traditional lithium battery. This can be done with a phenomenon called reshoring, where the U.S. is committed to bringing manufacturing back from overseas.

“We also are negotiating with some other companies because there’s some technology out there now that if it’s developed, we will be able to burn natural gas as a fuel with no emissions, no CO2 emissions,” Walker said.

Walker said to get this done he is looking at several hundreds of acres to build on in the eastern parts of Clearfield County.

“I’m looking for a series of smaller companies to come in and employ between 100 and 200 people,” Walker said.

Walker is a lifelong Clearfield County resident and said the county is the perfect place to do this to keep up with modern technology and industries. Previously, economic industries in the area included coal mining, timber, and clay.

“We are an economy that was almost totally built around these natural resources, starting with timber and then clay and then coal,” Walker said. “My challenge is how do we find a new industry to replace the jobs that were lost that were around our natural resource economy.”

Walker wants to keep residents in the county and is tired of seeing many leave due to a lack of jobs. Commissioners agree that if this industrial park was to be done, it can change the county.

“It does have the potential to really revitalize our economy. It’ll bring a lot of manufacturing back to the county,” Commissioner John Sobel said.

“And he is 100% right. It’s a great opportunity for our county to get ahead of the game and become a leader,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.

Officials said the industrial park can help solve challenges and Commissioner Mary Tatum explained with changing times, people need to be innovative.

The next step will be the feasibility study, along with the Korean-based companies coming in to look at possible sites.