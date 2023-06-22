CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On May 30th, Craig Hauke-Miller escaped the Clearfield County Jail and led police on a seven-hour hunt.

Now Clearfield County officials are trying to find a way to alert the public of any emergencies at the prison.

“It’s very dangerous, for the people who live in the community,” Warden David Gallagher said. “People live close to the facility and they should be aware of somebody in the public that left the facility. It’s very important.”

Craig Hauke-Miller escaped the jail around 1 p.m. and authorities noticed during an afternoon count. He was found more than seven hours later, around 8:28 p.m., at the Royal Inn located on Clearfield Woodland Highway.

During the meeting, Gallagher said that there wasn’t much said about the recent escape but rather they’re choosing to look at the future possibilities.

“It was more so what we can do in the future to better notify the public,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said the jail will be working with Clearfield County 911 services to figure out how to facilitate the alert system.

“Some things that I was familiar within some of the other facilities that I’ve been to in my past is a notification, a one-call notification, where people in the community could sign up for this service, and once an emergency situation happens here at the facility or county-wide, that information can be sent out to those people,” Gallagher said.

However, officials are trying to figure out how to get every resident involved.

“That’s going to be the bigger conversation,” Gallagher added. “How do we make it? How do we make the public aware that the services available and get everybody on board? That’s going to be the big talk.”

During a press conference after Hauke-Miller’s escape, commissioners say they are in favor of quickly alerting the public.

“We did hear the public’s concerns, for making sure that people are notified and we will find ways to resolve that,” Commissioner Mary Tatum said.

“We will be discussing those at upcoming county commissioner’s meetings as well as prison board meetings,” Commissioner John Sobel said. “You will hear from us in the next several months, as soon as we’re able to gather all the information we need and come up with what we believe the proper response is going forward.”

Since Hauke-Miller’s escape the prison has been operating under what they call a modified movement.

“It kind of restricts them (inmates) to be able to just move as they normally would leisurely. So we kind of restrict some of that for now,” Gallagher said.

Although the county is trying to establish this, Gallagher says he hopes it never has to be used and he thanks everyone involved when the initial incident occurred.

“I’m very happy with the response from law enforcement, the local and state law enforcement, and my staff as well. Everybody did a very good job. It was an unfortunate situation, but it helps us learn and then to improve on things,” Gallagher said.