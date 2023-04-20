CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Madera man is facing felony charges after police were told he stole over $10,000 from his grandma over the course of nine months.

Robert Zendeck, 31 (Clearfield County Prison)

Pennsylvania State Police have charged 31-year-old Robert Zendek after family members went to the Clearfield barracks to report more than $10,000 was taken from Zendek’s 90-year-old grandmother’s account.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found that Zendek used the “CashApp” mobile app to make various purchases and withdrawals between July 2022 and April 13.

State police spoke with Zendek on April 15 where he allegedly admitted to the charges, estimating around $10,000 was spent.

It was noted in the complaint that the total money taken from the account was $12,013.46.

Zendek was charged with financial exploitation of an older adult, theft, and unauthorized device access. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.