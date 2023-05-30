CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale man is facing charges after he allegedly terrorized people after someone took his bag of glue from him that he was said to be sniffing, state police out of Clearfield said.

Harry Brown, 60 (Image: Clearfield County Prison)

Police were called to a home on Turtle Drive in Morris Township on the evening of May 27 and took 60-year-old Harry Brown into custody. Brown allegedly told police that he could have buried the pickaxe in someone’s head if he wanted.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police that Brown had urinated on a woman’s porch and when he was confronted by another man, he became agitated. The man told troopers that he took away the bag of glue Brown had been sniffing before Brown picked up a nearby pickaxe.

Brown allegedly told the man he would kill him and everyone there before swinging the pickaxe, the complaint shows. The man said he was able to get his arm up and defend himself from the swing before another man stepped in and the two were able to get Brown under control as police arrived.

Brown was placed in Clearfield County Prison with his bail set at $25,000. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault and multiple charges of terroristic threats as well as simple assault and being under the influence.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.