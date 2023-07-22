CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is facing charges after police said he refused to let a worker leave his residence before getting a gun and threatening them.

Clyde Smay, 62, is facing charges of terroristic threats and being a person not to possess a firearm among others after an incident at his home on Smay Road in Pike Township July 14, State police reported.

Troopers said that a worker was at the residence to repair the internet when Smay refused to let him leave because work wasn’t finished. During an argument, Smay allegedly got a gun and threatened the worker.

Through the investigation, troopers said it was discovered that Smay was a felon and ineligible to have a firearm.

Smay was charged and placed in Clearfield County Prison, later being released after posting a $50,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.