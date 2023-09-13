CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale man is behind bars after state police said he had multiple warrants and is the suspect in multiple thefts of motorized vehicles.

Brandon James Hummel, 27, was arraigned Wednesday in multiple cases of theft, receiving stolen property, and fleeing from police in a U-Haul box truck. According to multiple criminal complaints, in addition to having warrants for his arrest, the events between July 26 and Aug. 11 happened as follows.

July 26 – State Police out of Clearfield said that Hummel arrived at a residence on 2nd Street in Kylertown overnight and pushed a black 2021 Kawasaki Ninja from behind a camper and left the area with it.

Aug. 5 – State Police received a report of a stolen 2014 Polaris UTV from a residence on Reservoir Road in Cooper Township. A trail camera allegedly caught photos of the suspect.

Aug. 6 – Two troopers reported that they saw a man on a UTV the day before and shined a light at the man’s face before he took off through a yard. The Polaris UTV was found roughly two miles from where it was taken, behind a barn near the encounter. Troopers said they were able to identify Hummel as the driver of the UTV. It was noted that Hummel wasn’t stopped as the UTV hadn’t been reported stolen yet.

Aug. 7 – State police were called to a home on Wallaceton Road in Morris Township after a dirtbike was stolen in the early morning hours. Security footage from the home allegedly showed the suspect. According to the complaint, multiple troopers at PSP Clearfield were able to identify the suspect as Hummel.

Aug. 8 – Troopers were in the area of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough where Hummel was known to hang out when they noticed a black Kawasaki without plates on it. The driver, with a passenger, fled and a chase ensued. The complaint reads that the chase ended after the person on the back of the Kawasaki fell off and troopers stopped to render aid.

Aug. 11 – At around 2:11 a.m. Troopers were involved in a chase on Palestine Road in Morris Township with Hummel who they said was driving a rented 10-foot U-Haul box truck. After disabling the truck with a PIT maneuver, Troopers said that Hummel tried to run on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

In addition to being jailed for his warrants, Hummel is also facing four different cases, accused of the above crimes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Bail for Hummel was set at a total of $575,000 and he is currently in Clearfield County Prison.

Preliminary hearings in the above cases are scheduled for Sept. 27.