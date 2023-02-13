CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is facing charges after a child was found unresponsive in a bathtub with what doctors later called ‘near-fatal injuries,’ according to state troopers.

Dontae Thomas, 25, is facing numerous felonies of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after calling 911 when his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child was found face down in the water in a bathtub, court documents show.

First responders arrived at the home in Chester Hill Borough Feb. 11. Troopers said that they noticed bruising on the child before being flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas told police he was bathing the child while the mother wasn’t home. He said he walked away to get them something to wear and came back to them laying face down in the water. He claimed the child was breathing but not responsive and tried to perform CPR.

Thomas also allegedly admitted to police that he shook the child a few days before and they hit their head off the headboard of the bed.

Court documents show that a doctor at UPMC told state troopers the child had ‘near fatal’ injuries including a brain bleed and possible bone fractures, but was unable to confirm at the time until more testing was done. The child had bruises on their face, neck, chest and arms, the complaint reads.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Thomas was arrested and placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $150,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.