CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing felony charges after he was accused of attempting to solicit sex from a teenager online.

According to court documents, members of the 814 Pred Hunters group reported to state police on Sunday, Feb. 19 that Kevin Huey, 33, of Rockton, was sending sexually explicit messages to a fake online account created by the group.

They claimed Huey sent and requested intimate photos from a fictitious 14-year-old girl and made plans to meet for sex. The group also provided troopers screenshots of the photos and messages that showed Huey believed he was talking to a 14-year-old, according to the criminal complaint.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Huey was questioned by state police about the conversations he had with the fake account. Troopers said Huey confessed to sending the messages and had intentions to meet a 14-year-old to have sex.

Huey was arraigned on Thursday, March 2 and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with two felony counts of criminal solicitation involving statutory sexual assault of a person older than 11 years of age and aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 10.