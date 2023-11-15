JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute meth and could end up with a life sentence.

Davin Gower, 30, of Morrisdale, pleaded guilty more than three years after being indicted with 37 others in a multi-county drug ring across the Commonwealth, according to U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

In connection with the guilty plea, Gower conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Gower was indicted with 37 others out of Centre, Clearfield, Erie, and Clinton counties in June 2020.

Gower’s sentencing is scheduled for March 18, 2024. The law provides for a minimum

sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life, a fine of up to $10,000,00, or both. The actual sentence will be based on the seriousness of the crime and any criminal history Gower may have.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on

behalf of the government.