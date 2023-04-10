INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County man was killed on Sunday night in Cherry Tree after crashing his motorcycle.

William Roland Jr., 39, of Westover was traveling along Front Street/Stiffler Road just before 8 p.m. According to the Indiana Coroner, Jerry Overman, Roland lost control of his motorcycle and exited the roadway before hitting a utility pole.

After hitting the pole he was thrown from the motorcycle, according to the report. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the chest and the manner was ruled accidental.

Roland was wearing a helmet during the crash, but speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.