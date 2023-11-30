CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Coalport man will serve more than seven years in prison after a 2019 drug bust.

Jacob Troxell, 33, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to serve 87 months in prison and then have four years of supervised release, United States Attorney Eric Olshan announced.

According to information presented to the court, Troxel did possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on July 22, 2019.

In 2019, The North Central Strike Force and PSP Troop G Vice Unit executed a search warrant on Roseland Road in Reade Township. They found four people inside, including Troxell.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Nov. 29.