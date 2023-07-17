The feedback meetings are part of an effort to increase affordable, equitable broadband access across Pa.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County residents are invited to attend a series of community meetings to share input on their experiences with broadband internet access.

The first meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 18, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the DuBois Mall, located at 5522 Shaffer in DuBois. Lunch will be included, according to a Facebook flyer.

The meetings will be held by the PA Broadband Development Authority (PBDA), which was signed into law in December 2021 as an independent agency of the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), according to the department’s website.

As part of the “Internet for All” initiative, the goal of these community meetings is to increase equitable, affordable broadband access across the state.

Children are welcome at Tuesday’s meeting, and crayons and coloring books will be available for them, according to a Facebook post.

More information about Tuesday’s event can be found on the Clearfield County Commissioner’s Facebook page. Those planning to attend are asked to fill out this form, but participants are not required to register in advance.

Additional meeting dates have not yet been announced.