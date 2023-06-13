CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Clearfield County encounter cell phone and internet issues throughout the area.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), all of Pennsylvania is covered by major providers, but Clearfield County Commissioners say the maps are inaccurate.

“You lose coverage or the coverage is very poor and the service is very poor,” Commissioner John Sobel said. “That’s something we’re working to resolve because it’s a quality of life issue in the county. It’s very important.”

When traveling through Clearfield County you may notice many areas where cell phone service drops.

Below are maps from the FCC website showing that Clearfield County is completely covered by Verizon and AT&T.

An FCC map shows Verizon’s 4G LTE coverage of Pennsylvania. (Map: FCC)

An FCC map shows AT&T’s 4G LTE coverage of Pennsylvania. (Map: FCC)

“All of the three major providers should be sending people around and doing signal checks,” Commissioner Dave Glass said. “I know there are people in the county who would help them do that, but they need to come here and see where the problems really are.”

Commissioner Glass says he doesn’t want people to look at the maps and have residents think the problems are solved.

“I understand what the FCC is trying to do, but we’re not there yet, certainly not in this county,” Glass added. “I can’t speak to the rest of the state. We’re not there yet in this county, and I just hope that people realize that seeing that map doesn’t mean the problem is solved.”

The county is also working on solutions but needs help.

“I think number one is to raise awareness. And if there’s an area where you don’t have service, we need to know about it,” Glass said. We know some of it, we need to press the FCC on these maps, and we need to press providers. The problem we have right now is that everything is wired broadband focus. All these grants are more for that side. But we’re not forgetting that cell service is a major, major part of this problem.”

“In the meantime, we’re gathering information because the more information we have, the better our plea will be for money when things change and we can ask for grants and financing,” Sobel said.

The lack of reliable service also creates a problem in emergency situations

“My concern and I talked to the ABATE motorcycle folks, if they’re riding and they go down somewhere, there’s a lot of areas in this county where they could not call 911 for help because they don’t have cell service,” Glass said. “I feel like every major road in our county should have some cell access so that we can get help where it’s needed.”

Many residents have brought concerns to commissioners including West Decatur residents who sometimes have outages that can last a week and right now they have no solution to the problem.

“They’re making these investments in 5G, they’re still leaving some areas behind. I’m tired of the rural-urban divide that I see just seems to be getting worse with this is more investments put into the populated areas and less into the rural areas and people here matter to,” Glass said.

Verizon and AT&T were contacted but we have not received a response up to this point.