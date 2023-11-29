CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield County officials are working to add the ICE Moshannon Valley Processing Center to the alert system after an incident that happened on Nov. 14.

Area residents had no idea that an incident had happened due to not receiving an alert via their phones. In response, officials are attempting to have the center be part of the code red alert system.

“We do feel very strongly that the ICE facility should be included in the [alert] system,” Commissioner John Sobel said.

On the night of the incident, GEO Group staff, who are contracted with ICE to operate the facility, immediately implemented escape protocols and notified the Pennsylvania State Police. At 9:59 pm, GEO Group staff and PSP apprehended the non-citizen approximately 2 miles from the facility.

On the night of the incident, commissioners are unsure of why there was no alert sent.

“We’re not quite sure why the alert did not go out to the folks who lived in the area concerning the escape,” Sobel said.

During an emergency event Clearfield County Residents can register for CodeRED alerts. CodeRED is the free community notification system available to Clearfield County residents that will send alerts concerning time-sensitive and/or emergency information that may impact the area via phone calls, text messages, emails and social media.

Commissioner Mary Tatum and John Sobel say the alert system is critical for safety

“It’s great to know what’s going on in your local area if there’s an emergency or something that people need to be aware of,” Tatum said. “Having the technology available to us to make the community aware is important.”

The county is looking to add the facility to the code red alert system even though the facility is privately owned under a federal contract.

“It’s something we want to do. I don’t believe we would have to, but obviously, anything we can do to make the world a little safer for folks here in Clearfield County, we want to do and we want to do as quickly and as expeditiously as possible,” Sobel said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

ICE uses its detention resources to detain noncitizens who are considered a public safety or national security threat as they await their immigration proceedings and/or to carry out final orders of removal from the United States.