CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Boggs Township has recently added swings, handicapped swings, walking trails and spring toys to their public park.

Over the past few years the township has been raising money through local fundraisers and working with community volunteers and township supervisors in order to deliver this to the community.

“We can all come together as a community and not only use the toys that we just put up here, but also like the gazebo and stuff and just kind of get together and come together as a small community,” Sheldon Graham, chairman of Boggs Township, said.

According to Graham, the township is also looking for a merry-go-round, more toys and a pavilion. The Pa. Department of Forestry will also be providing more trees for the area soon as well.