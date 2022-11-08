CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A precinct in Clearfield County faced some delays this morning after a machine error.

A tabulation machine reported a number of votes that was not matching the number of voters who had cast their vote.

“As a result , the board made the decision to go to the precinct, zero out the votes in the machine and resubmit each ballot into the machine,” The Clearfield County Election Board said.

“This was done with representatives from both major parties observing. This process was a success and the totals are now correct”

“We will Put processes in place to ensure this does not happen in the future.”