CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local townships and boroughs in Clearfield County received an influx of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help deal with pandemic-related expenses.

County commissioners saw this as not only a great opportunity to address some internal county infrastructure needs but also a chance to invest in some high-priority infrastructure projects in the county.

As such, they surveyed local municipalities seeking high-priority projects in which to invest their ARPA funds.

In response, the county received 70 projects from 36 different entities. While some projects were in preliminary stages with no price estimates available those that did supply price estimates were valued at just under $97,000,000.

The sheer number of projects combined with the estimated cost of 97 million dollars demonstrates the overwhelming infrastructure needs that go unmet in the county. This made the process for project selection very competitive.

Criteria used to help narrow down the final projects selected included high-priority infrastructure needs, return on investment, leverage of additional investment, long-term solutions, and replacement/rehabilitation over routine maintenance

As a result, the county has narrowed down its list of potential projects to invest in and are currently working down that list meeting with applicants to further develop a solid scope of work that maximizes the local and county funds by leveraging additional state and/or federal funds, if necessary.

To date, the county has reached out and started working with the following projects:

Brady Township (replace/Repair SBR and Digester Tank at Sewage Plant)

the sequential batch reactor tank at the sewage plant is cracked and leaking at the current time. The sewage Plant is located in Lutherburg. Brady Township Troutville Borough Water Association – (water system improvements) Water quantity and quality has been an issue for the Association. The yield in the existing wells is so low the Association has almost depleted the stored water in their tanks on several occasions. Several test wells have been drilled and the yield has been too low to develop the wells. The association is exploring solutions including an interconnection with DuBois.

Burnside Township (replace Shepard Lane Bridge)

– The structure is a single-span concrete bridge with a length of 39 feet. The bridge is located in Burnside Township and carries T-306 Shepard Land over a branch of Beaver Run. This structure was added to the top 5 priority local bridges for Clearfield County in consultation with PennDOT. This bridge is defined by the state as being in poor condition. City of DuBois (new sewage treatment plant) The Current Sewage Treatment plant is in need of total replacement. There are several pieces to the project including building a new access road and bridge across the Sandy Lick Creek. This is an estimated $60 million project in need of multiple sources of funding.

City of DuBois (new sewage treatment plant)

Clearfield Borough (replace storm lines)

Cooper Township Municipal Authority (replace water meters)

Curwensville Borough (install storm water drainage )

Due to COVID and the increased usage of disinfectant wipes (that are not bio-degradable) two grinder pumps failed and need to be replaced. The Authority purchased one immediately, along with a submersible pump, to continue operating. However, a 2 pump is required to meet DEP guidelines. The cost of which is almost as much as the authority’s annual revenue stream. Grampian Borough (install stormwater drainage) The Borough has identified a need for stormwater drainage improvements to 6th Street and four side streets that require inlets and piping. This project was identified in the 2022 County Hazard Mitigation plan.

The County will continue to work through its prioritized project list as funds allow.