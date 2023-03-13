CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Chief Public Defender has announced that he will be stepping down after 25 years of service.
Daniel Bell has served the county for 25 years. The Commissioners thanked him for his service to the community. His official last day is set for Wednesday, March 15.
During his time as a public defender, he represented those who were accused of crimes, but were unable to hire an attorney. Last year he represented over 1,000 people.
Latest Posts
- State College could have a Ukrainian sister city soon
- ‘Baffling beyond belief’: Paul Sorvino among entertainers omitted from Oscars’ In Memoriam
- GOP Oversight chairman subpoenas Hunter Biden associates’ bank records
- Residents share concerns about a proposed solar farm in Centre County
- Illusionist David Blaine injured during Las Vegas performance
Despite stepping back from the position he will remain in the area as an attorney.