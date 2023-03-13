CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Chief Public Defender has announced that he will be stepping down after 25 years of service.

Daniel Bell has served the county for 25 years. The Commissioners thanked him for his service to the community. His official last day is set for Wednesday, March 15.

During his time as a public defender, he represented those who were accused of crimes, but were unable to hire an attorney. Last year he represented over 1,000 people.

Despite stepping back from the position he will remain in the area as an attorney.