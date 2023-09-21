CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced additional funding for electric vehicle infrastructure in Central Pennsylvania.

Seven projects in six counties were selected to expand access to, and the reliability of, electric vehicle charging within Pennsylvania. Among them is Francis Energy PA, LLC, which will receive $747,247 to construct a charging station at Kwik Fill in Kylertown (I-80, Exit 133).

The nearly $3.9 million federal investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Here is the full list of counties that will be receiving funds:

Allegheny County:

Applegreen Electric PA LLC: $367,749 for a charging station at the PA Turnpike service plaza in Verona (Mile 49)

EVgo Services LLC: $543,960 for a charging station at Penn Place Shopping Plaza in Monroeville (I-376, Exit 84 A-B)

Chester County:

Applegreen Electric PA LLC: $603,294 for a charging station at the PA Turnpike service plaza in West Brandywine (Mile 305)

Clearfield County:

Francis Energy PA, LLC: $747,247 for a charging station at the Kwik Fill in Kylertown (I-80, Exit 133)

Fulton County:

Applegreen Electric PA LLC: $736,870 for a charging station at the PA Turnpike service plaza in Waterfall (Mile 172)

Lancaster County:

Applegreen Electric PA LLC: $498,805 for a charging station at the PA Turnpike service plaza in Bowmansville (Mile 290)

Westmoreland County:

Applegreen Electric PA LLC: $397,067 for a charging station at the PA Turnpike service plaza in Hunker (Mile 77)

“Our work to continue investing these funds will not only help build out our electric vehicle charging network, but will create good-paying jobs across Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said.