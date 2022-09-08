CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire.

On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn Center in Pittsburgh due to smoke inhalation. At the hospital, it was found that the smoke burned his throat and lungs.

Now, community and family members are trying to help the David family with a benefit auction and dinner on Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hyde Fire Company.

“I hope it raises some money because he incurred a lot of medical expenses when he got life lighted out and they lost their home which he was underinsured so that money can go towards rebuilding their home,” Pauline McBride the mother of Harold David said.

Guests at the auction and dinner can expect a $5 sloppy joe or hot dog dinner with various side dishes and a dessert of their choice. Admission is free and there will be many prizes auctioned off. This includes laser tag tickets, lake tickets, items for kids, and even items for pets. There will also be a wide variety of gift baskets available and a chance at 50/50.

Harold and his wife Carol are no strangers to answering people in need of help. Harold himself is an 11-year member of the Winburne Fire Company. He is also a 24-year member of the Houtzdale Volunteer Fire Company, a 24-year member of the Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service as an Emergency Medical Technician, and a 24- year member of the Madera Volunteer Fire Company.

Carol is a six-year member of the Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service, she also serves as an Emergency Medical Technician. Carol is also an 11-year member of the Winburne Fire Company.

Harold and Carol have an 11-year-old son, Rhyley, and a 3-year-old grandson, Ralis.