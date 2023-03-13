CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you’re looking ready to get rid of an old tv or a broken cell phone then there is a recycling collection just for you.
The Drive-thru recycling collection is set to take place on Saturday, April 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 115 21st Street. Registration is required and you can sign up for a time here.
Here is a list of items that can be donated:
- Tv’s
- Computers
- Laptops
- Printers
- Copiers
- Scanners
- Keyboards, Mice
- Speakers
- Cell Phones
- Stereos
- VCR/DVD Players
- Video Game Consoles
- AC units/ Dehumidifiers
- Gasoline, Kerosene, Diesel, Motor Oil, Antifreeze
- Insecticides, Pesticides, Weed killer, Oil based paint, Latex paint, thinners, solvents,
- Degreases, pool chemicals
- Oven cleaners, drain cleaners, toilet cleaners, tile cleaners, bleach, aerosols
- Fluorescent and batteries
These items are PROHIBITED:
- Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers
- Ammunition, explosive materials, compressed gas cylinders c
- Tires
- Pharmaceuticals, syringes, medical waste
- Elemental mercury, mercury containing devices
- PCB contaminated items
- Containers more than 5 gallons
Recycling Fees:
- $0.25/lb – Freon Containing Devices
- $0.40/lb – Non-video display electronics
- $0.60/lb – Televisions and monitors
- $0.65/lb – Waste paint
- $0/75/lb – Universal Wastes
- $1.00/lb – Household hazardous waste
- $7.00/each – Propane cylinders
Credit cards will be the only accepted form of payment. The event is being hosted by the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority.