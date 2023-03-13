CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you’re looking ready to get rid of an old tv or a broken cell phone then there is a recycling collection just for you.

The Drive-thru recycling collection is set to take place on Saturday, April 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 115 21st Street. Registration is required and you can sign up for a time here.

Here is a list of items that can be donated:

Tv’s

Computers

Laptops

Printers

Copiers

Scanners

Keyboards, Mice

Speakers

Cell Phones

Stereos

VCR/DVD Players

Video Game Consoles

AC units/ Dehumidifiers

Gasoline, Kerosene, Diesel, Motor Oil, Antifreeze

Insecticides, Pesticides, Weed killer, Oil based paint, Latex paint, thinners, solvents,

Degreases, pool chemicals

Oven cleaners, drain cleaners, toilet cleaners, tile cleaners, bleach, aerosols

Fluorescent and batteries

These items are PROHIBITED:

Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers

Ammunition, explosive materials, compressed gas cylinders c

Tires

Pharmaceuticals, syringes, medical waste

Elemental mercury, mercury containing devices

PCB contaminated items

Containers more than 5 gallons

Recycling Fees:

$0.25/lb – Freon Containing Devices

$0.40/lb – Non-video display electronics

$0.60/lb – Televisions and monitors

$0.65/lb – Waste paint

$0/75/lb – Universal Wastes

$1.00/lb – Household hazardous waste

$7.00/each – Propane cylinders

Credit cards will be the only accepted form of payment. The event is being hosted by the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority.