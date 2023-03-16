CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Every day thousands of truck drivers take the road for 8-10 hours a day and there’s one driver in Clearfield County who has driven three million miles without an accident.

Kelly Shaffer is a 61-year-old truck driver and sales representative for XPO in Clearfield County. Recently he hit a new milestone and making him one of only two drivers to hit 3 million miles accident-free.

“It’s taken me a third of my lifetime to do this I’ve been a commercial driver since I was 19 or 20 years old,” Shaffer said.

According to Shaffer, on average it takes about 10 years to drive a million miles. He was able to hit 3 million in less than 30.

“8-10 years to do a million miles I did it in 27 and a half years I did 3 million,” Shaffer said.

But he says his biggest accomplishment is hitting that milestone without an accident. However, there have been a few close calls.

“I’ve had cars spin in front of me I’ve had trucks slide sideways in front of me I’ve had to go into the middle to miss them, to avoid them, ya it’s tough out there it really is and the speeds have doubled, traffic has doubled but the roads are still the same as they were 30 years ago.”

At XPO there is a distinguished drivers wall that recognizes a driver’s accomplishments.

“It’s truly amazing to be recognized they know how much it takes every day to get in the truck and travel to be on the road 8-10 hours a day.”

“Yeah, I think everybody deserves recognition for a job well done, driving a truck is a dangerous job right so anytime we can take the opportunity to recognize somebody for driving safely we need to do that,” Ryan Graham Service Center Manager at XPO.

Shaffer says that he will continue to drive for whatever they need him to do.

“Wherever they need me to go we go,” Shaffer added.

