CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Allport pled guilty in federal court to charges related to a 2020 drug bust that turned up multiple kilos of methamphetamine.

Tammie Brolin, 54, pled guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

From July 2019 to June 2020, Brolin conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to sell 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing meth. She is one of 38 who was arrested across Centre, Clearfield, Clinton and Erie counties after investigators found that multiple kilos of meth were being brought from Atlanta for local distribution.

Gibson’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31., 2023. The law provides a minimum sentence of 10 years to a max of life in prison, a fine of $10 million, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

Chung said the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Brolin. Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police, and other local law enforcement agencies.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.

It’s reported OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks