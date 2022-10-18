CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Woodland pleaded guilty in federal court for her connection to a “massive” multi-county drug trafficking bust.

Cassandra Wallace, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine between July 2019 and June 2020, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. Furthermore, Wallace did possess with the intent to sell 50 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine on Dec. 18, 2019.

Wallace is one of 38 who were arrested in the 18-month-long investigation back in 2020.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson scheduled sentencing for Feb. 23, 2023. Wallace faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison, a fine of $10 million, or both for Counts Town of the Superseding Indictment. She faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million, or both for Count Eleven of the Superseding Indictment.

Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based on the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Wallace. Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police, and other local law enforcement agencies.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF)

investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the U.S

OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.