CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Residents that live on the west side of Clearfield will have the opportunity to apply for home improvement grants.

The newly launched initiative, “West Side Pride”, is being run by the Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority in the hopes of improving homes on several streets. These include Nichols, Merrill, Williams and Weaver Streets.

The redevelopment authority is offering to match up to $2,000 in funding to assist homeowners with making improvements on the streets. The program itself is open to homeowners, renters and landlords.

If you have questions about the program you can call 814 – 765 – 5149 for additional information.