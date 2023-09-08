CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members are invited to attend a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony in Clearfield County on Monday, Sept. 11.

Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse said the ceremony will take place at the Clearfield County Courthouse at 9 a.m. If it were to rain, the ceremony would be held at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield at 119 North 2nd Street.

Everyone is welcome to attend and gather in remembrance of September 11, 2001.