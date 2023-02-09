CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, February 9, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) traveled to Clearfield Elementary School for “Love the Bus” 2023.

School Resource Officer Levi Olson, HSN Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods, and PennDOT Safety Press Officer Tim Nebgen shared safety tips for students who ride the bus. They also gave an overview of the state’s school bus-stopping law, the penalties for a violation, and the potential for such violations to result in tragedy.

“We’ll we’re excited about our bus drivers they come to school everyday they do a good job they get our kids here safely in all kinds of weather and you know mere minutes from one day to the next they’re that close, that precise with their stops and our bus drivers are second to none,” Principal Kenneth Veihdeffer said.

The first graders learned about safety on the bus and outside of the bus. This included tips on how to stay away from traffic and never to push when getting on and off the bus.

“The safety all around the bus whether you’re on the bus or around the bus or driving or this is not just for students,” Veihdeffer said. “It’s for community members and everyone if you see a bus… slow down because it’s always a concern.”

This morning was also a time for students to show appreciation toward the drivers

“They work hard and I don’t think they get the recognition they actually deserve our bus drivers are second to none,” Veihdeffer said.

First-grade student Nora Hipps said that the school bus drivers keep her safe and she wanted to make sure to say, “Thank you for keeping me safe.”

Glenda Reed has been driving the school bus for 27 years and today’s learning lesson is important.

“It is of utmost importance because you are watching the traffic as you approach the stop and you’re watching the children,” Reed said. “You never know what they have on their minds so if they’re trained ahead they know it’s like being rehearsed they know exactly what to do.”

Students were also given valentines that they will be able to give to their bus drivers