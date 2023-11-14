CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students of Clearfield Area Elementary are making sure everyone has a happy Christmas this year with their most recent fundraiser.

Students raised money for just one week to benefit Toys for Tots and Christmas Around the World. In the week of fundraising from sponsors and students, the school was able to raise $11,495.

“It’s just a really, really happy and exciting experience to see all the toys and money we have raised and just spreading it around the world is just amazing,” Sixth Grade Student Vivienne Cummings said.

With a library packed full of items for Toys for Tots, there were over 600 shoeboxes prepared to be sent around the world. These boxes include hygiene products such as soap, washcloths, and toothbrushes. They also have school supplies such as pencils, coloring books, crayons, notebooks, and more.

“I love kids who get to have all of this stuff and I want them to have the same experience playing with toys like all of us,” Sixth Grade Student, Liberty Anderson said.

The joy that the students bring to kids around the area and the world is what keeps organizers and staff doing their part.

“To know that some child on Christmas somewhere is going to open something and have joy is just outstanding,” Superintendent Terry Struble said.

Many area businesses assisted in helping raise funds including Christian Lezzer, a Clearfield alum.

“Really awesome to come in here and see so many toys and so many things that are going to be dispersed throughout Pennsylvania and different areas to children who may not be fortunate enough to have an awesome Christmas,” Lezzer said.

Tyler Noel, a realtor for Keller Williams Advantage Realty and The Christian Lezzer Group says seeing the smiles is rewarding as well as helping the community.

“The sense of community that we have here in Clearfield, Clearfield County, and just Central PA. is fantastic. And it’s just super rewarding to be able to give back and be in a position that we are to do so,” Noel said.

The fundraiser also serves as a teaching moment for many of the students.

“The kids learn to give and learn to care. Learn to have that servitude above and beyond themselves,” Struble said.

