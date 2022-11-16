CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Providing kids around the world with a smile for Christmas. the Clearfield Elementary School helped raise over $6,000 for this year’s Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child.

The amount of money raised this year left many of the faculty members shocked and emotional to see that their kids care so much.

“We want to make sure I mean if it’s a coat, gloves, or if it’s a toy on Christmas morning we want to try the best we can to provide for our children in any way that we can,” Sixth Grade Teacher Jenny Peacock said. “We have the greatest kids here and it is emotional and it’s such a great feeling to know what we do for our community. We love our kids.”

One sixth-grade student Alex Berkey even gave away his birthday money to support the cause. Many students helped raise and some of the top donations came from Alex Berkey, Ethan Shaw, Logan Rhine, and Aria Herman.

The class that donated the most was First Grade teacher Kaylee Peacock’s. Her class raised $561.

“One thing I learned about my class during this collection is their heart is in the right place and I am so proud to be their teacher,” Kaylee Peacock said.

This year the school was also able to put together 500 shoe boxes, a number nobody thought could be reached.

“So we try and keep some hygiene products in there so soap, wash clothes toothbrushes which were donated through some of our dentists a lot of it was a donation this year and then we do school supplies such as pencils crayons coloring books notebooks,” Sixth Grade Special Education Math Teacher Sheena Mactavish said. “And our 6th graders, they actually gave up an incentive day to help us pack the boxes and it was really heartwarming to hear the kids say I’d rather be doing this than watching a movie.”

In the end, a much bigger lesson was taught than just raising money.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We also wanted it to have it be a lesson for our children here and teach them that it doesn’t matter how much you can give or how little, how much time or how much money you have the power to change other people’s lives,” Jenny Peacock said.