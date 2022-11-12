CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County hosted its second annual Fall Festival at the Copper Cork Event Center Saturday afternoon.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County. More than forty vendors filled the event center as shoppers stopped by to get a jump on their holiday shopping.

“So the Child Advocacy Center provides services to child victims of abuse and witnesses to crime,” Mary Tatum, the director of the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County, said. “We serve over 200 children in Clearfield County each year, and we do that in partnership with Cen Clear child services. And we have a multi-disciplinary investigative team that helps with that.”

Tatum says that they get a good turnout because there are not a lot of fall events going on in November, and no events that allow visitors to get a jump on their holiday shopping like theirs.

The event featured live music, craft stands and basket raffles.