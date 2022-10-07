CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks around the area are encouraged to come check out the annual Clearfield Fall Festival on Saturday.

The festival will feature fun for everyone on Oct. 8 in downtown Clearfield. The day starts off with the 11th annual Clearfield Pumpkin Run/5K walk at 7 a.m., which requires a $20 admission fee. Afterward, the Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 100 artists, vendors, face painting, games, live entertainment and a variety of food.

Additionally, the “Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade” will take place starting at 1 p.m. in the Express Cafe parking lot. Pets must be leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations. Participation is free and prizes and treats will be awarded.

The will also be the 6th annual Car/Truck/Motorcycle show that takes place starting at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Registration is $10, and all proceeds will go toward the Wounded Warrior Project.

For more information, visit the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s website.