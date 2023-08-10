CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local grocery store in Clearfield is celebrating its new ownership and community with a Customer Appreciation Day.

J.G. Food Warehouse at 200 River Road will be holding the event on Friday, Aug. 11. The store will feature various fun activities, incentives and snacks for customers all day long from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

They plan to give away ten $50 gift certificates which will be chanced off every hour and a lucky customer can have a chance to win a one-minute and 29-second shopping spree which will be drawn at 6 p.m.

The store will have an egg scavenger hunt in which any customer who finds an egg can bring it to the store office to receive a small prize. Four golden eggs can also be found during the scavenger hunt for bigger prizes like a charcoal grill, JBL speaker, popup tent and cooler.

Drew Rowles and his wife Carly Rowles became the new owners of J.G. Food Warehouse earlier in March. Drew began working at the store in June 1987 as a grocery stocker. At the time the store was owned by a company known as Jefferson Grocery which was located in Punxsutawney.

The company originally owned 13 stores across the area. However, the Clearfield location is the only remaining store after the company moved away from owning grocery stores when grocery store chains such as Walmart moved into the area.

Drew was eventually promoted to assistant manager in 1989 before becoming the store manager in 2008. Drew met his wife Carly in 1991 when she started working at the grocery store.

Drew said doing business in a small town such as Clearfield is necessary to help support its community. He explained they have worked to build a relationship with the customers and families who shop at the store so they feel it becomes a part of their family.