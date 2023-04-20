CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man who managed a haunted house in 2021 has been accused of raping a teen numerous times and in various places, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Kip Kplesar Jr., 26 (Clearfield County Prison)

According to court documents, 26-year-old Kip Kolesar Jr. has been charged with 36 felony charges that include rape, statutory sexual assault — 11 years older, and aggravated indecent assault of someone under 16 (12 counts each) stemming from a teen that came forward to officials.

The teen, who was 14 at the time, told troopers that Kolesar first sexually assaulted her in his car along a dirt road in Rush Township in Centre County. She alleged that he would also sexually assault and/or rape her at the Expo 2 building in Clearfield while managing “Max’s Revenge Haunted Attraction” as well as in the dugout of a baseball field in West Decatur Township.

It was noted in the criminal complaint that Kolesar was accused of supplying underage children with alcohol while employed at the haunted house.

Kolesar was taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Prison. His bail was denied by MDJ Joseph Morris.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.