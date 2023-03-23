CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield resident who was hospitalized after a house fire has passed away.

Fred Brown was flown to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, March 21 after he was injured in the fire on West Front Street. According to Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse, Brown was taken to a burn unit in Pittsburgh where he received treatment.

On Wednesday, March 22, The Ritz Theater in downtown Clearfield announced on Facebook that Brown had passed away. Brown was a long-time employee of the theater.

Our own Fred Brown passed this evening at 8:37. Bob Knepp and Sibbie Duckett were with him as he transitioned from this earthly existence. Fred has been a fixture at The Ritz Theater for so long. We are absolutely lost at the thought of not having him here. This is a terrible loss to The Ritz Theater family and to this community. We’ll see you on the other side Fred. Until then save a seat for us. Statement released by The Ritz Theater in Clearfield



Mayor Strouse also announced Brown’s passing on social media and said the community lost a legend.