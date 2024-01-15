CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man was accused of sexually assaulting a child, leading to a second child telling a similar story.

Lance Spencer, 35, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 12, after Clearfield Regional Police were called to Penn Highlands on Oct. 22, 2023, for a report of a sexual assault of a child. A forensic interview was later conducted.

Police said that while investigating, another child from a previous assault was revealed. They said the child gave details of the sexual assault that were very similar to the most recent report regarding Spencer.

Court documents show that Spencer was charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of someone less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and harassment.

Spencer posted a $25,000 bond for his release from Clearfield County Prison on Monday morning, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.