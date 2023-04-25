CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he shot a gun multiple times across a roadway.

Shawn Youngblood, 30, was accused of shooting a 9mm handgun after Clearfield Borough police found multiple shell casings in a parking lot on Monday, Feb. 20, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers were first sent to the 1300 Block of Daisy Street when a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area at 3:32 a.m. However, police were unable to find the shooter.

According to court documents, police were sent to a possible overdose at a laundromat along Daisy Street at 11:42 a.m. As officers responded to the scene, a resident told police they found spent shell casings in the rear of the parking lot facing Bigler Avenue.

Police said they found 14 spent 9mm casings and one unfired round in the parking lot. Officers then watched a security camera video from the laundromat that showed Youngblood in the parking lot with a black handgun, according to the criminal complaint.

Youngblood was allegedly seen pointing the gun across Bigler Avenue. Police believed Youngblood was under the influence as he was seen almost falling backward while waving the gun around his head.

According to the criminal complaint, Youngblood tried to fire the gun but it malfunctioned. He reinserted the magazine and fired a shot into the air. Police said Youngblood was also seen raising the gun toward a vehicle driving on Bigler Avenue before firing multiple rounds across the roadway.

Police noted Youngblood bought a 9mm handgun 10 days prior and the area where the shooting took place has multiple residences, businesses and apartments.

Youngblood was arraigned on Tuesday, April 25 and released on $20,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with 14 misdemeanor counts of propulsion of missiles onto roadways, one count of disorderly conduct, 15 counts of scattering rubbish and 14 counts of discharge of a weapon prohibited.