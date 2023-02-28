CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after he was accused of threatening to kill his coworkers on Facebook.

Steven Williams, 46, was arrested by state police at his home on Tuesday morning after multiple employees at the Walmart Distribution Center in Bradford Township reported posts he made and provided screenshots.

Troopers were first informed of Williams by an Asset Protection Manager at the distribution center who said he made multiple threatening posts the day prior on Monday, Feb. 27. Williams’s posts showed he was going to arrive at his place of employment with the intent to “kill and destroy,” troopers noted in court documents.

Between 1:55 p.m. and 9:01 p.m., Williams made three posts on his Facebook account saying he was going to “mow over people” and “if you look at me I’m going to kill you for it,” according to the criminal complaint. His posts also read “I can’t wait to come back to work so I can destroy at will” and “I’m ready for bullies I’m ready to kill.”

When questioned by troopers at the state police Clearfield station, Williams said he was drinking alcohol and making senseless statements on Facebook. He also claimed he started drinking after he was rejected by a female coworker he messaged through Facebook, according to the criminal complaint.

Williams was placed in the Clearfield County Prison and denied bail due to the threats. He’s charged with one felony count of making terroristic threats and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8.