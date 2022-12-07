CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing multiple felony charges after the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said he attempted to meet an underage girl for sex.

Ryan Mayhue, 32, was arrested by agents on Monday, Dec. 5 in a parking lot in Lawrence Township where he allegedly arranged to meet the child through online messages.

The Attorney General’s Office was first notified of the online messages on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after they received a Cyber Tip from chat website MeetMe.com. The tip involved two users on the platform who exchanged explicit messages about a girl under the age of 18, according to court documents.

The users were later identified as Mayhue and Stanley Burden, 51, of Wampum, PA. Burden reportedly told Mayhue he regularly had sex with the child and Mayhue inquired about the acts and asked for photos and videos. Mayhue also asked Burden if the girl would have sex with another man, according to the criminal complaint.

Ryan Mayhue, 32, of Clearfield. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, agents and Wampum Borough police executed a search warrant on Burden’s residence in Lawrence County. While speaking with agents, Burden said he and Mayhue continued their conversation on a different online messaging application called KIK Messaging. Burden provided agents with access to his account with the messages between him and Mayhue, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Burden was charged with multiple counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Using Burden’s account, agents continued to message Mayhue between Friday, Dec. 2 and Monday, Dec. 5. Throughout that weekend, agents say Mayhue sent messages to Burden’s account about wanting to have a threesome with the girl and discussed meeting in Clearfield to have sex in a car.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, agents provided Mayhue with a screen name on the messaging app they created posing as the underage girl, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Mayhue allegedly sent messages to the fake child’s account where he talked about sexual acts and discussed using sexual devices.

Before Mayhue was arrested on Monday, Dec. 5, he sent more messages to the fake account saying he would bring the girl food from McDonald’s and asked her to be naked when he arrived, according to the criminal complaint.

Mayhue was taken to a state police barracks in Woodland where he was questioned about the online messages. Agents say Mayhue admitted to sending the explicit messages and arranging to meet the child for sex. He also said he knew the child was underage, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Mayhue was arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and placed in Clearfield County Prison where he was denied bail. He’s charged with unlawful contact with a minor, attempted rape of a child, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and criminal use of a communication facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13.