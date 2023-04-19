CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man was placed in a medically induced coma after he was found beaten and bloody in his home and now his son is facing various charges.

Noah Brady, 19 (Clearfield County Prison)

Police were called after the Clearfield man was taken to DuBois Hospital for his injuries on April 16. It was reported by medical staff that he had to be put in a medically induced coma and would need surgery and may even lose one of his eyes after the beating he allegedly took from his son, 19-year-old Noah Brady.

Clearfield Regional police spoke with the man’s brother, who took him to DuBois Hospital. According to the criminal complaint, the brother said the man called him after regaining consciousness and said his son, Brady, attacked him. It’s alleged that Brady knocked him out and he came too with Brady standing over him saying “I knocked you, dad. You’re a piece of s***.”

When interviewed, Brady kept quiet and asked for a lawyer, however, police spoke with a woman Brady allegedly talked to after the assault. According to her account to police, Brady and his father were arguing after the father reached out to Brady’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend with vulgar messages about her. She said the father shoved Brady so Brady punched him. The woman also told police that the father called Brady later and was “extremely confused” and didn’t know what was going on.

Police noted that when they went to the father’s house, they found blood all over the floor and paper towels that looked like someone tried to clean up the mess.

Brady was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

He was placed in Clearfield County Prison but has since posted a $50,000 bond to be released.