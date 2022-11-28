CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large.

State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township.

That’s when Anderson sped off and drove through a yard, hitting speed bumps upwards of 80 miles per hour.

Police ended their chase due to public safety concerns. Anderson who is facing numerous charges drives a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup.

If you have any information you are asked to call the police.