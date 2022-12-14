(WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing a decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges.

According to US Attorney Cindy Chung, 40-year-old Logan Mactavish has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Mactavish was charged after allegedly distributing 500 grams of meth between July 2019 and June 2020.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf

of the government.