CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 50-year-old man is wanted on felony charges in a state police burglary investigation out of Morris Township.

On Dec. 7 around 6 p.m., a storage unit along Wallaceton Road in Morris Township was broken into, troopers in Clearfield announced Tuesday. Two brand new four-wheelers were taken, both of which were manufactured in 2021, and are black and orange in color.

Chad Schwartz was seen in possession of one of those four-wheelers, according to the police report. Felony charges have been filed against him, and he is currently wanted.

Anyone with information on the investigation or Schwartz can reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.