CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – In anticipation of heavy snow that is to fall in our area, and out of an abundance of caution, Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse is declaring a snow emergency.

The emergency will be in effect from Wednesday, December 14 at 9 p.m. through Friday, December 16 at 6 a.m.

During a snow emergency, in order to aid the Clearfield Borough Street Department and local law enforcement agencies, the Mayor requests that residents:

Stay off roadways and limit travel, if possible.

Use off-street parking when available and remove all vehicles from borough roadways for the purposes of snow removal. If you do not have your own off-street parking, please check with a neighbor and ask about parking in their driveway.

Shovel a 3-foot perimeter around all fire hydrants.

Have all heat-related piping checked to ensure they are clear for safety purposes. People should also have heating supplies to remain warm.

Clear sidewalks and driveways within 12 hours of the completion of snowfall. Snow should not be shoveled onto the streets or sidewalks.

Assist neighbors and friends with clearing driveways and sidewalks and check on neighbors that are shut-in or elderly.

Secure items, such as garbage cans, furniture, grill covers, lawn decorations, flags, etc. to prevent the wind from blowing them onto streets and into vehicles or onto other people’s property.

Immediately report any down utility or electrical wires to authorities.

The Mayor reminds residents that this information, as well as future announcements and information from the Mayor, is available on the Clearfield Borough website at www.ClearfieldBoro.com and also on the Mayor Mason Strouse Facebook page and other social media accounts.