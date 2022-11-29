CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself.

Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their investigation, they reported that 54-year-old Kelly Bennett was allegedly making unauthorized refunds to herself.

Police said Bennett made 66 unauthorized transactions in two months, totaling an amount of $880 she supposedly pocketed.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Charges have not yet been filed, though they are pending, according to police.