CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Organizations in Clearfield came together to work on a project creating hospitality bags for homeless people in the area.

Members of the Clearfield Kiwanis and the Key Club at Clearfield High School were able to put together 60 hospitality bags consisting of toiletries such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, a comb, and deodorant. The bags are available at the Shaw Public Library as well as the Clearfield and Bigler YMCA.

“This is something that we saw as a real initiative,” Kiwanis President and Shaw Library Director Lisa Coval said. “The library has seen an increase in homelessness affecting our community. We see the individuals frequently at the library throughout the course of the day and we wanted to aid them in their endeavors by putting them in touch with resources.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, according to its website. There are more than 550,000 members from the K-Kids to Key Clubs to the Kiwanis groups.

Stemming into 84 countries, the Kiwanis Club works towards improving their communities with varying needs.

“It is a vital organization because it serves the local needs of communities such as anti-hunger, and homelessness,” Maranda Burton a Club Opening Specialist for Kiwanis International said. “Our mission is simply to help children in the world, but it goes beyond that. It definitely focuses on community needs as well.”

The Key Club at the Clearfield High School was a critical part of making this happen. In total, there are 50 members ranging from freshmen to seniors.

“That bodes well for the future of our community that we have younger individuals getting involved in their community aspirations,” Coval said. “We’re trying to get into the elementary school as well because I think if you start off with volunteering at a young age that it fosters throughout your entire life.”

The feeling of being able to give back to the community is just one of the reasons Coval does what she does.

“It is it’s a really wonderful and warm feeling. It’s a small act, but it does not go unnoticed or underappreciated. It’s about treating everyone with respect and dignity and getting them the helping hand that they need to be prosperous and be successful in our community,” Coval said.

This is one of the first projects to be complete and the organizations are looking to do even more projects that will benefit the community in the future