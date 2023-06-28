CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Regional Police Department is trying to locate seven people wanted on various charges and hopes the public can help find them.

The following seven currently have misdemeanor charges and above, according to Clearfield Regional police:

Nicole Ann Johnson – Last known address in Philipsburg. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication after an incident along Nichols Street in Clearfield.

David H. Duckett – Clearfield. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication after he was apprehended near Washington Avenue in Hyde for active warrants.

Perry A. Haas, Jr. – Reading. Charged with driving under the influence and was reportedly found to have a blood alcohol content three times over the legal limit after a crash along SR 879 and I-80 in Lawrence Township.

Lance Alan Shaneyfelt – Altoona. Charged for alleged involvement to remove $600 worth of merchandise from an establishment in Lawrence Township.

Matthew R. Harper – Houtzdale. Charged with false statements after giving false information while trying to purchase a firearm from a local dealer.

Kenneth D. Smith – Olanta. Charged with recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving after a crash in Glen Richey where he allegedly lost control of his vehicle, hit a house, then fled on foot while leaving his passenger at the scene.

Bridgette R. Colegrove – Last known address in Clearfield. Colegrove has two arrest warrants for harassment after allegedly continued unwanted contact with victims who live in Clearfield.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clearfield Regional Police Department at 814-765-1647.