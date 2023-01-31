CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On March 5th the Clearfield Regional Police Department is set to replace the separate police departments of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.

Officials say this has been in the works since about 2003 but with the right commission and the right support, a merger is finally happening.

“So we were paying for both costs at both municipalities and we’re hoping to merge both those costs into one department to save a tremendous amount of money,” Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vince McGinnis said.

Another potential benefit officials see is more officers on the street. Officials say that with more funding they could create a cadet program. This would send individuals to the police academy and in return work for the Regional Police Department.

“We’re also struggling with staffing issues and we’re hoping this will increase the amount of interest and decrease some of the workload on the officers we currently have on staff,” Lawrence Township Interim Chief Julie Curry said.

The department is hoping to be able to hire up to 25 members for the force. That number also includes a few specialized positions.

“K9, drug work, drug enforcement that type of deal so we’re hoping to… increase those specialized positions,” McGinnis said.

The headquarters for the new department will be located at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building. Some renovations will need to be done to the building in the future, but it is suitable to house the force for now.

The merger will close down the borough department in downtown Clearfield, but they are not expecting this closure to affect response times.

“I think it will make our response times even quicker because we should have patrols in the areas of those calls at any one time we’ll have at least five people on duty at our top,” McGinnis said.

Officials say the merger is beneficial for both police and the community.

“Well both departments have worked really well, we started working together in the recent weeks and we’ve masked together very well,” McGinnis added. “The officers and the staffing, the supervisors all work very well together and it’s coming together very well we’re very excited to have a very positive and flourishing in the community and show everybody in the community what we can do and how we can serve them even better.”