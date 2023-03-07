CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, March 5 after a year-long wait the Clearfield Regional Police Department has officially begun patrolling the streets of Clearfield.

With the wait finally over, officers and other staff members are excited and ready to serve the Clearfield community as one.

“That’s a great feeling, everyone has put in an awful lot of work to make this happen and to finally have it here and have everything running as flawlessly as it has been is a great feeling,” Clearfield Regional Police Assistant Chief Julie Curry said.

Over a year ago the Clearfield Borough Police and Lawrence Township Police decided to come together to save money.

“So we were paying for both costs at both municipalities and we’re hoping to merge both those costs into one department to save a tremendous amount of money,” Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vince McGinnis said.

This is also an opportunity to put more officers on the street to create a safer community.

“We’re also struggling with staffing issues and we’re hoping this will increase the amount of interest and decrease some of the workload on the officers we currently have on staff,” Curry said.

The department is hoping to be able to hire up to 25 members for the force. That number also includes a few specialized positions.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The headquarters for the new department is located at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building.