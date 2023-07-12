CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officers from the Clearfield Regional Police Department will be handing out free popsicles to Clearfield area children on July 17 and 19.

The event is a collaboration with Ice Dreams, a Clearfield-area ice cream truck. Two Clearfield police officers will join the truck as it follows its regular routes, according to Clearfield Borough’s Facebook page.

On Monday, July 17, Sgt. Nathan Curry is scheduled to ride on the Ice Dreams truck while it follows its Edgewood, Country Club Hills, Long Meadow and Hyde route.

Then, Officer Nick Kovalick will join Ice Dreams on Wednesday, July 19, on its route covering Henry Meyer Towers, East End, Hillsdale and Haney Development.

According to the police department, each child will receive one free popsicle. All other ice cream products will be available for purchase as usual.

A similar event featuring popsicles and police officers took place last year, according to the Clearfield Borough.

For more information and updates leading up to the event, visit the Clearfield Borough Facebook page.