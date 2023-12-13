CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A couple in Clearfield will be driving through the streets of their town to be part of the annual Reindeer Patrol.

Amy and Dave Duke are continuing the area tradition with a twist. The Reindeer Patrol began in 1964 by former publisher and owner W.K. Ulerich of The Progress. Last year, the couple invited the Clearfield Regional Police to ride along.

On Sunday, Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., residents will find the Dukes as well as the police, Rudolph and Little Rudy.

“Support our community and give them a chance to see this tradition that’s been going on for 59 years this year,” Co-Organizer Rachel Duke said. “Also working with a great organization, the police department, because they also want to do good by our community. So we just want to spread some cheer and get out there.”

For the police department, the patrol is a chance to help those who are less fortunate and help create memories for kids.

“I think it is very important that you look at the tough times that people are having,” Sergeant Nathan Curry said. “You don’t know what they may have suffered this past year, maybe with losses, maybe the money isn’t the greatest, that maybe the present won’t be the greatest. But whatever we can do to help build the memories of these kids.”

This is also a time to show younger individuals that the police in the community are there to help.

“They can trust the police department, they don’t need to be scared to come to us,” Curry said. “They can come to us with anything, any questions or any concerns that they might have. I think, unfortunately, that a lot of people have fear with their police officers, especially the younger kids. So if we can use this to adapt, to use something that the kids like and that the kids appreciate and kind of collaborate with the police department to make them feel safe and have them have a good time.”

Overall this is a positive event where several community partners come together to provide joy.

“I think it’s great for the community to see Rudolph and Rudy, it is the season to be jolly,” Stephen Livergood Borough Council Vice President & Chairman Clearfield Regional Police Department said. “And I think it brings a smile to everybody’s face in some sad times and what they’re going through.”

The Dukes and police say they are looking forward to meeting new community members and seeing smiles on kid’s faces.